Global equities continued to appreciate in the second quarter, after performing strongly in the first quarter of 2023. During the first half of 2023, the MSCI ACWI Index posted a total return of 13.9%, a resilient performance amid macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical concerns, and heightened volatility.

Global growth stocks2 outperformed value stocks by 20.0 percentage points during the first half of the year.3 The growth-oriented Information Technology and Communication Services sectors outperformed, while the value-oriented Energy, Real Estate, and Materials sectors underperformed. Notably, seven large technology-related companies (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla), which together represented only 13.9% of the MSCI ACWI, accounted for about half of the Index’s total return.4

With the recent rise in certain growth stocks, the valuation gap between value and growth stocks has widened: the MSCI ACWI Value Index5 now trades at 12.0 times forward earnings6 compared to 24.5 times for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index.7 In addition, international equities continue to trade at a substantial discount to U.S. equities: 13.0 times forward earnings for the MSCI EAFE Index, compared to 20.1 times for the S&P 500 Index.8

During the first half of 2023, we trimmed areas of the Fund that saw their valuations increase, such as Information Technology and Communication Services (notable examples included Meta, Baidu, and NetEase9). We also trimmed outperformers such as General Electric and FedEx. We leaned into areas of the market with more attractive valuations, including Financials (where we started a position in Truist Financial) and Transportation (where we initiated a position in Norfolk Southern).

Relative to the MSCI ACWI, the Fund continues to be overweight Financials and underweight Information Technology. Regionally, the Fund continues to be overweight international and underweight the United States. These relative weights are the culmination of our bottom-up research process, which focuses on individual security selection within the context of broader market conditions. For example, within Financials, we believe the incidents earlier this year involving a few U.S. regional banks were idiosyncratic and isolated in nature, and not emblematic of problems in the broader global banking system. We continue to evaluate the risk exposures, capital strength, and earnings capacity of the Fund’s Financials holdings, and view the potential for capital return and valuation rerating to be quite significant.

The global economy currently faces challenges, including elevated inflation and rate hikes across several major economies, as well as uncertainty around China’s economic recovery. This also presents opportunities, and the Fund’s diversified portfolio trades at only 10.5 times forward earnings, a discount to the MSCI ACWI at 16.3 times. Our long-tenured team has navigated similar challenges before, and we encourage shareholders to remain focused on the long term. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Financials holdings, including XP ( XP , Financial), Itau Unibanco ( ITUB , Financial), Axis Bank ( BOM:532215 , Financial), and Standard Chartered ( LSE:STAN , Financial);

Financial), Itau Unibanco ( Financial), Axis Bank ( Financial), and Standard Chartered ( Financial); Industrials holdings (up 11% compared to up 6% for the MSCI ACWI sector), such as Mitsubishi Electric ( TSE:6503 , Financial);

Financial); Communication Services holdings, notably Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial); and

Financial); and Positions in VMware ( VMW , Financial), Coherent ( COHR , Financial), and Teck Resources ( TECK , Financial).

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Underweight position in Information Technology, including underweight holdings, such as Microsoft ( MSFT , Financial);

Financial); Consumer Discretionary holdings (down 2% compared to up 9% for the MSCI ACWI sector), including Alibaba ( BABA , Financial) and Prosus ( XAMS:PRX , Financial);

Financial) and Prosus ( Financial); Health Care holdings—particularly Incyte ( INCY , Financial) and Regeneron ( REGN , Financial)—and overweight position in the sector;

Financial) and Regeneron ( Financial)—and overweight position in the sector; Energy holdings, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Suncor Energy (SU), due to negative stock selection and an overweight position in the sector; and

Positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Nutrien (NTR), and Jackson Financial (JXN).

Year to Date

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Industrials holdings (up 31% compared to up 13% for the MSCI ACWI sector), particularly General Electric (GE), FedEx (FDX), and Mitsubishi Electric;

Overweight position in Communication Services and specific holdings, such as Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial) and Meta Platforms (META); and

Financial) and Meta Platforms (META); and Positions in XP and Fresenius Medical (FMS).

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Underweight position in Information Technology, including underweight holdings, such as Microsoft;

Consumer Discretionary holdings (up 10% compared to up 25% for the MSCI ACWI sector), including JD.com (JD);

Energy holdings—specifically Ovintiv (OVV), Occidental Petroleum, and Suncor Energy—and overweight position in the worst-performing sector of the market; and

Positions in Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Incyte.

The MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index aggregated from developed market and emerging market country indices. Generally, stocks that have lower valuations are considered "value" stocks, while those with higher valuations are considered "growth" stocks. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the MSCI ACWI Value Index had a total return of 4.3% and the MSCI ACWI Growth Index had a total return of 24.3%. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla had a combined average weight of 13.9% in the S&P 500 Index during the first half of 2023. The MSCI ACWI Value Index captures large- and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across developed market and emerging market countries. The value investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using three variables: book value to price, 12-month forward earnings to price and dividend yield. Price-to-earnings (forward) ratios are calculated using 12-month forward earnings estimates from third-party sources as of the reporting period. Estimates reflect a consensus of sell-side analyst estimates, which may lag as market conditions change. The MSCI ACWI Growth Index captures large- and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall growth style characteristics across developed market and emerging market countries. The growth investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using five variables: long-term forward EPS growth rate, short-term forward EPS growth rate, current internal growth rate, long-term historical EPS growth trend, and long-term historical sales per share growth trend. The MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index is a broad-based, unmanaged equity market index aggregated from developed market country indices, excluding the United States and Canada. The S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 large-capitalization stocks commonly used to represent the U.S. equity market.

