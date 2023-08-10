Curtiss-Wright Corp: A Strong Contender in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with a High GF Score

Curtiss-Wright Corp (

CW, Financial) is a prominent player in the Aerospace & Defense industry. As of August 3, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $195.18, with a market capitalization of $7.48 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3% today and a 7.25% increase over the past four weeks. With a GF Score of 83 out of 100, CW exhibits good outperformance potential, indicating a promising investment opportunity.

Financial Strength Analysis

CW's Financial Strength rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting a robust financial situation. The company's interest coverage ratio is 8.76, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with operating profits. The debt to revenue ratio is 0.52, suggesting a manageable debt burden. Furthermore, the Altman Z score of 4.09 indicates a low probability of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, demonstrating high profitability. The Operating Margin of 16.80% and a Piotroski F-Score of 7 indicate strong operational efficiency and financial health. The company has also maintained consistent profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

With a Growth Rank of 9 out of 10, CW exhibits strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The 5-year revenue growth rate is 4.90%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 4.60%, indicating steady growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of CW is 1 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. Investors should exercise caution and consider the company's future business performance before making an investment decision.

Momentum Rank Analysis

CW's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong price momentum. This suggests that the stock has the potential to continue its upward trajectory in the near term.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Aerospace & Defense industry, CW holds a competitive edge. Woodward Inc (

WWD, Financial) has a GF Score of 78, BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT, Financial) has a score of 80, and Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) has a score of 75. With a GF Score of 83, CW outperforms these competitors, making it a strong contender in the industry. For more details, please visit our competitors page.

In conclusion, Curtiss-Wright Corp's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth make it a promising investment opportunity in the Aerospace & Defense industry. However, investors should consider the company's overvaluation and future business performance before making an investment decision.

