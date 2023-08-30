Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Increases Stake in Funko Inc

On August 22, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. added 71,247 shares of Funko Inc ( FNKO, Financial), marking a 1.18% change in their holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $6.21 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in Funko Inc to 6,123,923 shares. This transaction had a 0.31% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing their position in Funko Inc to 26.68%. The firm now holds 11.82% of Funko Inc's total shares.

About Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., based in London, is a firm that focuses on value investing. The firm currently holds four stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $142 million. Their top holdings include Funko Inc( FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc( SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp( LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc( HGTY, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

Overview of Funko Inc

Funko Inc, a pop culture consumer products company based in the USA, creates unique and fun products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company holds licenses and rights to create tens of thousands of characters from popular franchises such as Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and others. Funko Inc's products are sold through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

As of August 23, 2023, Funko Inc has a market capitalization of $324.793 million. The stock is currently trading at $6.27 per share. However, the company's GF Value is $17.92, indicating that the stock may be undervalued. The stock's GF Score is 67/100, suggesting a potential for future performance.

Performance and Predictability of Funko Inc

Funko Inc's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank is 6/10. The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a steady growth over the past years. However, the company's GF Value Rank is 4/10, and its Momentum Rank is 1/10, suggesting a lack of momentum in the stock's price.

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating a weak financial situation. Its Altman Z score is 1.38, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.09, ranking it 656th in the Travel & Leisure industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -46.32 and -15.11 respectively, ranking it 723rd and 754th in the industry.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC: The Largest Guru Holder of Funko Inc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC is currently the largest guru holder of Funko Inc. However, the exact share percentage held by the firm is not available at this time.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s recent acquisition of Funko Inc shares signifies a vote of confidence in the company's potential. Despite the company's weak financial situation and lack of momentum, its steady growth and undervalued status may present an attractive opportunity for value investors. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.