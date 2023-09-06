Empire State Realty OP LP's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 38% Surge in Just 3 Months

Empire State Realty OP LP (

ESBA, Financial), a prominent player in the REITs industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $2.33 billion, with its current stock price at $8.6, marking a substantial increase from its past price of $5.68 three months ago. This translates to a remarkable 38.09% price change over the past three months. Over the past week, the stock price has also seen a gain of 1.60%. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $9.74, down from its past GF Value of $10.44 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, a shift from its past GF Valuation of a possible value trap.

Company Overview

Empire State Realty OP LP operates in partnership with Empire State Realty Inc., managing, operating, acquiring, and repositioning properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company operates in two main segments: Real Estate and Observatory. The Real Estate segment is responsible for the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of its real estate assets. The Observatory segment operates the two observatories of the Empire State Building. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment. 1696904529603198976.png

Profitability Analysis

Empire State Realty OP LP has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong profitability performance. The company's Operating Margin stands at 19.18%, better than 18.89% of 667 companies in the same industry. Its ROE is 4.83%, outperforming 51.42% of 741 companies, while its ROA is 1.92%, better than 46.65% of 746 companies. The company's ROIC is 3.54%, outperforming 49.55% of 672 companies. Over the past decade, the company has had 8 years of profitability, better than 58.61% of 749 companies. 1696904551099006976.png

Growth Performance

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, indicating moderate growth. Its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.10%, better than 60.31% of 635 companies, while its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 0.60%, outperforming 47.19% of 551 companies. However, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -6.60%, only better than 33.81% of 491 companies. 1696904567158996992.png

Competitive Landscape

Empire State Realty OP LP faces competition from Paramount Group Inc (

PGRE, Financial) with a market cap of $1.11 billion and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN, Financial) with a market cap of $857.048 million. These companies are chosen as competitors due to their similar industry and close market capitalization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty OP LP has demonstrated strong stock performance, with a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth performance are commendable, although there is room for improvement in its EPS growth rate. Despite facing competition from Paramount Group Inc and Brandywine Realty Trust, the company's strong market position and robust financial performance indicate promising future prospects.

