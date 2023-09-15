Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Acquires Significant Stake in Funko Inc.

2 hours ago
On September 7, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 6,524,322 shares in Funko Inc. (

FNKO, Financial). This transaction has significantly impacted the firm's portfolio, with Funko Inc. now accounting for 32.18% of its holdings. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for value investors.

About Funko Inc.

Funko Inc., a US-based pop culture consumer products company, is known for creating whimsical, fun, and unique products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company holds licenses and rights to create tens of thousands of characters from popular franchises such as Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and more. Its products are sold through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

Details of the Transaction

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. executed the transaction on September 7, 2023, at a trade price of $7.01 per share. This acquisition resulted in a 0.12% change in the firm's portfolio, with an impact of 0.04%. Following the transaction, the firm now holds 12.60% of Funko Inc.'s total shares.

Profile of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., based in London, is a firm that manages a portfolio of four stocks, with a total equity of $142 million. The firm's top holdings include Funko Inc. (

FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp. (LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc. (HGTY, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors. 1700147145824272384.png

Analysis of Funko Inc.'s Stock Performance

Funko Inc.'s stock performance has been a subject of interest for many investors. The company's GF Valuation indicates a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before investing. The stock's GF Value is $17.97, while its current price is $6.895, indicating a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.38. The stock's GF Score is 67/100, suggesting a potential for average performance. GF-Score 1700147122738823168.png

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in Funko Inc. is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. A comparison between the two firms' positions in Funko Inc. reveals a significant difference in their investment strategies and portfolio compositions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s recent acquisition of shares in Funko Inc. is a significant move that has greatly impacted its portfolio. The transaction's influence on the stock and the firm's portfolio will be closely watched by value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

