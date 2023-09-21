Empire State Realty OP LP's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 29% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Empire State Realty OP LP (

ESBA, Financial), a prominent player in the REITs industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $2.43 billion, with its stock price at $8.98. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 3.42%, and over the past three months, it has skyrocketed by 28.83%. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $9.75, slightly lower than the $9.78 recorded three months ago. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued, a significant shift from the possible value trap situation three months ago.

Company Overview

Empire State Realty OP LP operates in partnership with Empire State Realty Inc. The company manages, operates, acquires, and repositions properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Observatory. The Real Estate segment offers services related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of its real estate assets. The Observatory segment operates the two observatories of the Empire State Building. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.1702340351441764352.png

Profitability Analysis

Empire State Realty OP LP has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong profitability profile. The company's Operating Margin stands at 19.18%, better than 18.67% of 664 companies in the same industry. The company's ROE is 4.83%, better than 52.71% of 738 companies, while its ROA is 1.92%, better than 47.78% of 743 companies. The company's ROIC is 3.54%, better than 49.93% of 669 companies. Over the past decade, the company has been profitable for 8 years, better than 59.17% of 747 companies.1702340372383924224.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, indicating moderate growth prospects. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.10%, better than 60.03% of 633 companies. However, its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is only 0.60%, better than 47.26% of 548 companies. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -6.60%, better than 33.61% of 485 companies.1702340389400215552.png

Competitive Landscape

Empire State Realty OP LP faces competition from Paramount Group Inc (

PGRE, Financial) with a market cap of $1.13 billion and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN, Financial) with a market cap of $847.582 million. These companies are chosen from the same industry, with close market capitalization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty OP LP has shown impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth prospects are strong, and it holds a competitive position in the REITs industry. Given these factors, the stock presents potential value for investors. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's growth rate before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.