Empire State Realty OP LP ( ESBA, Financial), a prominent player in the REITs industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $2.43 billion, with its stock price at $8.98. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 3.42%, and over the past three months, it has skyrocketed by 28.83%. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $9.75, slightly lower than the $9.78 recorded three months ago. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued, a significant shift from the possible value trap situation three months ago.

Company Overview

Empire State Realty OP LP operates in partnership with Empire State Realty Inc. The company manages, operates, acquires, and repositions properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Observatory. The Real Estate segment offers services related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of its real estate assets. The Observatory segment operates the two observatories of the Empire State Building. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.

Profitability Analysis

Empire State Realty OP LP has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong profitability profile. The company's Operating Margin stands at 19.18%, better than 18.67% of 664 companies in the same industry. The company's ROE is 4.83%, better than 52.71% of 738 companies, while its ROA is 1.92%, better than 47.78% of 743 companies. The company's ROIC is 3.54%, better than 49.93% of 669 companies. Over the past decade, the company has been profitable for 8 years, better than 59.17% of 747 companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, indicating moderate growth prospects. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.10%, better than 60.03% of 633 companies. However, its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is only 0.60%, better than 47.26% of 548 companies. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -6.60%, better than 33.61% of 485 companies.

Competitive Landscape

Empire State Realty OP LP faces competition from Paramount Group Inc ( PGRE, Financial) with a market cap of $1.13 billion and Brandywine Realty Trust ( BDN, Financial) with a market cap of $847.582 million. These companies are chosen from the same industry, with close market capitalization.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty OP LP has shown impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth prospects are strong, and it holds a competitive position in the REITs industry. Given these factors, the stock presents potential value for investors. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's growth rate before making investment decisions.