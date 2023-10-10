Market Today: Mixed Market Performance Amidst Major Corporate Changes

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

The S&P 500 saw a slight increase of 0.01% as markets concluded on 10-03-2023. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a downturn, finishing 0.22% lower. The Nasdaq Composite, however, rose by 0.66%. The 10-year Treasury yield also increased by 1.58% to 4.683.

Walmart (

WMT, Financial) disclosed that its CEO and president, Douglas McMillon, sold 9.7K shares in the company on Sept.28. The sale was executed in a single trade with a sales price of $162.4043 pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. Despite this, shares of the company fell by 0.44% at $159.3.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (

WBA, Financial) announced the departure of its Chief Information Officer, Hsiao Wang. The company has retained the former CIO of Northwestern Mutual, Neal Sample, as a consultant to advise on technology matters. Neal will also sit on Walgreens’ executive committee.

NextEra Energy (

NEE, Financial) was the biggest loser among utility companies, with a 10.7% decrease to its lowest in more than three and a half years. This was due to concerns over NextEra Energy Partners and a broad loss in utility stocks in the wake of surging bond yields.

Ally Financial (

ALLY, Financial) announced job cuts that will impact less than 5% of its overall workforce. The workforce reduction isn't limited to a single line of business and will occur across divisions. This comes as Ally, a popular auto lender, was said to have tightened underwriting standards.

The Biden Administration is reportedly giving China an additional warning that it will update its rules on export controls for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, perhaps as soon as next month. This decision could help stabilize the relations between the two countries.

Amazon.com (

AMZN, Financial) and Google (GOOG, Financial) are well-positioned to drive and capture the massive potential market in artificial intelligence, according to Morgan Stanley. The firm sees an estimated market of $205B and $820B in the U.S. and globally, respectively, for generative AI enterprise software.

NextEra Energy Partners (

NEP, Financial) saw a 13.1% decrease in Monday's trading to extend its losses to 45% following its surprise cut to growth guidance and the decision from parent NextEra Energy (NEE, Financial) not to proceed with an asset dropdown.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.