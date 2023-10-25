Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Q3 2023 Earnings: A Comprehensive Review

Insights into the financial performance, achievements, and challenges of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) in Q3 2023

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) reports a stabilized portfolio totaling approximately 16.3 million square feet with an occupancy rate of 86.2% and a leasing rate of 87.5%.
  • The company's residential units in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions report an average occupancy of 92.7%.
  • KRC provides an updated guidance range of Nareit-defined FFO per diluted share for its fiscal year 2023 of $4.55 to $4.60 per share.
  • The company's financial highlights reveal a gain on sale of a depreciable operating property for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Article's Main Image

Released on October 25, 2023, Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report provides a detailed overview of the company's financial performance, achievements, and challenges. The report offers valuable insights into the company's income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, and other key financial data.

Company Overview and Performance

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC, Financial) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle, and Austin, Texas. As of September 30, 2023, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space. The portfolio was 86.2% occupied and 87.5% leased. Additionally, KRC has 1,001 residential units in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions, which had an average occupancy of 92.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial highlights reveal a gain on sale of a depreciable operating property for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The report also provides a detailed overview of the company's consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of operations. The company's net income available to common stockholders includes a $17.3 million gain on the sale of a depreciable operating property for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

FFO Guidance and Outlook

KRC provides an updated guidance range of Nareit-defined FFO per diluted share for its fiscal year 2023 of $4.55 to $4.60 per share with a midpoint of $4.58 per share. The company's guidance estimates for the full year 2023 reflect management's views on current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in the report.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of operations. The balance sheets provide detailed information about the company's assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity. The statements of operations provide information about the company's revenues, expenses, and net income.

Portfolio Data

The report provides detailed information about the company's portfolio data, including the same store analysis, stabilized portfolio occupancy overview by region, information on leases commenced and leases executed, stabilized portfolio capital expenditures, stabilized portfolio lease expirations, and top fifteen tenants.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive overview of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC, Financial)'s financial performance, achievements, and challenges in Q3 2023. The detailed financial data and insightful commentaries provide valuable insights for investors and potential GuruFocus.com members.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kilroy Realty Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.