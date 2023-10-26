Brunswick Corp (BC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings Amidst Challenging Backdrop

Despite a 6.2% decrease in net sales, the company maintains solid performance with a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.63 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.42

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Brunswick Corp (BC) reports Q3 2023 net sales of $1,593.6 million, a decrease of 6.2% compared to Q3 2022.
  • The company's operating earnings stood at $196.1 million, down by 17.5% from the same period last year.
  • Despite the challenging macro-economic backdrop, Brunswick Corp (BC) delivered a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.63 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.42.
  • The company updated its 2023 full-year guidance, projecting an adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $9.00.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings for 2023. Despite a challenging macro-economic backdrop, the company reported solid performance with a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.63 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.42. However, the company's net sales and operating earnings saw a decrease compared to the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $1,593.6 million, a decrease of 6.2% compared to Q3 2022. The company's operating earnings stood at $196.1 million, down by 17.5% from the same period last year. Despite these decreases, the company's diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.63, a decrease of 27.9% from Q3 2022, and $2.42 on an adjusted basis, a decrease of 9.4%.

Company's Performance and Challenges

According to Brunswick Chief Executive Officer, David Foulkes, the company's solid third-quarter performance was driven by continued market share gains, strength in new products, efficient operations, comprehensive cost control measures, and the resilient composition of their portfolio. However, the company faced challenges due to the ongoing challenging macro-economic backdrop and cautious marine dealers.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's propulsion business delivered top-line growth with slightly lower earnings versus a record third quarter in 2022. The Engine Parts and Accessories segment reported a 4% decrease in sales versus the third quarter of last year. The Navico Group segment reported a sales decrease of 9%, while the Boat segment reported a 16% decrease in sales.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Despite the challenging backdrop, Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) managed to deliver solid performance in Q3 2023. The company's continued market share gains, strength in new products, efficient operations, and comprehensive cost control measures contributed to its strong earnings and free cash flow. However, the company's net sales and operating earnings saw a decrease compared to the same period last year, indicating some areas of concern.

Other Pertinent Details

Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) updated its 2023 full-year guidance, projecting an adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $9.00. The company remains focused on demonstrating resilient EPS and cash flow in a challenging market, while delivering towards its strategic initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brunswick Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.