Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) Q3 2023 Earnings: A Detailed Review

Net income declines while loan portfolio grows

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) reported a consolidated net income of $70.8 million for Q3 2023, down from $86.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $139.5 million, compared to $178.5 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Consumer Loan assignment volume grew, with unit and dollar volumes increasing by 13.0% and 10.5% respectively, compared to Q3 2022.
  • The average balance of the loan portfolio increased by 5.9% on a GAAP basis and 10.6% on an adjusted basis compared to Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 earnings. The company reported a consolidated net income of $70.8 million, or $5.43 per diluted share, compared to $86.8 million, or $6.49 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Despite the decline in net income, the company saw growth in its Consumer Loan assignment volume and an increase in the average balance of its loan portfolio.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC, Financial) faced several challenges in Q3 2023. The company reported a decrease in forecasted collection rates, which reduced forecasted net cash flows from the loan portfolio by $69.4 million, or 0.7%. This was compared to a decrease in forecasted collection rates during Q3 2022 that decreased forecasted net cash flows by $85.4 million, or 0.9%. The company also noted that forecasted profitability for Consumer Loans assigned in 2020 through 2022 was lower than estimates at September 30, 2022, due to a decline in forecasted collection rates since Q3 2022 and slower forecasted net cash flow timing during 2023.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q3 2023. The company reported growth in Consumer Loan assignment volume, with unit and dollar volumes growing 13.0% and 10.5%, respectively, compared to Q3 2022. The average balance of the company's loan portfolio on a GAAP and adjusted basis for Q3 2023 increased 5.9% and 10.6%, respectively, compared to Q3 2022. The company also reported an increase in the initial spread on Consumer Loan assignments to 21.4% on Consumer Loans assigned in Q3 2023 compared to 20.2% on Consumer Loans assigned in Q3 2022.

Income Statement Highlights

The company's GAAP net income for Q3 2023 was $70.8 million, down from $86.8 million in Q3 2022. The adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for Q3 2023 was $139.5 million, down from $178.5 million in Q3 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in interest expense, which was primarily a result of higher interest rates on recently-completed or extended secured financings and the repayment of older secured financings with lower interest rates.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Highlights

The company's balance sheet showed an increase in the average balance of the loan portfolio, which grew by 5.9% on a GAAP basis and 10.6% on an adjusted basis compared to Q3 2022. The company's cash flow statement highlighted a decrease in forecasted net cash flows from the loan portfolio by $69.4 million, or 0.7%, compared to a decrease in forecasted net cash flows by $85.4 million, or 0.9%, in Q3 2022.

Looking Ahead

While Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC, Financial) faced challenges in Q3 2023, the company's growth in Consumer Loan assignment volume and increase in the average balance of its loan portfolio indicate potential for future growth. However, the company's ability to maintain this growth may be impacted by factors such as changes in interest rates and collection rates. As such, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance closely.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Credit Acceptance Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.