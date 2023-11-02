Insider Sell: Director, 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 60,000 Shares of Simulations Plus Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Walter Woltosz, Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial), sold 60,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Woltosz has sold a total of 220,000 shares and made no purchases.

Simulations Plus Inc is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical research. The company's software is used by major pharmaceutical firms worldwide to enhance the drug discovery and development process. Simulations Plus Inc's solutions help to reduce the time and cost of bringing new medicines to market, providing significant value to the pharmaceutical industry.

The insider's recent sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. However, it's important to analyze this in the context of the company's stock performance and valuation.

1720562003690450944.png

The above chart shows the trend of insider transactions for Simulations Plus Inc over the past year. As can be seen, there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Simulations Plus Inc were trading at $34.39, giving the company a market cap of $727.553 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 74.47, significantly higher than the industry median of 25.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued based on earnings.

1720562028898217984.png

However, the GuruFocus Value of Simulations Plus Inc is $58.42, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on this measure. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.59, suggesting that the stock is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Therefore, despite the high price-earnings ratio and the insider's recent sell-off, the stock could still be an attractive investment based on its GF Value.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, the stock's valuation based on its GF Value suggests that it could still be an attractive investment. Investors should consider these factors along with their own analysis and risk tolerance when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.