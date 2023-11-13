Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Company's cash position stands at $144.3 million, sufficient to fund operations into H1 2025

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) reported Q3 2023 financial results, with a net loss of $23.0 million compared to $21.7 million in the same period in 2022.
  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments stood at $144.3 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $122.8 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Research and development expenses increased slightly to $16.2 million from $15.8 million in Q3 2022, primarily due to the advancement of the company's pipeline programs.
  • General and administrative expenses rose to $7.9 million from $6.3 million in the same period in 2022, mainly due to costs related to the transition of its former President and CEO.
Article's Main Image

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX, Financial), a clinical-stage oncology company, released its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 6, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $23.0 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $21.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments were approximately $144.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $122.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Net cash used in operations was $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $16.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to the advancement of the Company’s pipeline programs, BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to costs related to the transition of its former President and Chief Executive Officer in the third quarter of 2023, as well as an increase in legal and other professional fees.

Corporate Update

Black Diamond Therapeutics has made significant progress in advancing its lead program BDTX-1535. The company presented positive results in patients with NSCLC from its Phase 1 clinical trial at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Meeting and is now rapidly enrolling the dose expansion cohorts of the trial.

The company also dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 trial of BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. Initial data from this trial is expected in 2024.

Black Diamond Therapeutics believes its current cash position is sufficient to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2025.

Looking Ahead

Black Diamond Therapeutics anticipates key milestones for BDTX-1535, including dose expansion data for BDTX-1535 in patients with NSCLC, dose escalation data for BDTX-1535 in patients with GBM, and initial Phase 1 data for BDTX-4933 in KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF mutated cancers with an emphasis on NSCLC.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.