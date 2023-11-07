Agenus Inc (AGEN) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Revenue of $24.3 Million and Net Loss of $64.5 Million

Key Highlights Include Promising Clinical Data and Anticipated Regulatory Filings

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Agenus Inc (AGEN) reported Q3 2023 results with revenue of $24.3 million and a net loss of $64.5 million.
  • The company's botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) showed broad effectiveness in treating advanced solid tumors.
  • A Biologics License Application (BLA) is expected to be submitted to the FDA for metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) in mid-2024.
  • Agenus ended Q3 2023 with a consolidated cash, cash equivalent, and short-term investment balance of $106.3 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Agenus Inc (AGEN, Financial), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, announced its third quarter 2023 results. The company reported revenue of $24.3 million and a net loss of $64.5 million for the quarter.

Key Highlights and Clinical Data

Recent data shows that botensilimab (BOT), with or without balstilimab (BAL), is broadly effective in treating five advanced solid tumors: colorectal, pancreatic, lung, melanoma, and sarcoma. Over the past 12 months, clinical data on BOT/BAL has been featured in six oral or plenary sessions at major cancer conferences and published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals.

CEO Garo Armen, Ph.D., stated,

The botensilimab franchise, after treating more than 750 patients, has demonstrated consistent tumor responses across a diverse range of nine tumor types, showcasing its potential for significant impact in oncology."

Financial Overview

The company closed the third quarter 2023 with a consolidated cash, cash equivalent, and short-term investment balance of $106.3 million, compared to $193.4 million at the end of 2022. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Agenus recognized revenue, which includes non-cash revenue, of $24.3 million and $72.5 million, respectively. The company incurred a net loss of $64.5 million for the third quarter and $208.9 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Future Outlook

Agenus is actively pursuing immediate prospects for additional cash infusion that doesn’t involve stock issuances, including a milestone payment from one of its partnered programs, expected by the end of 2023. In addition to this expected milestone, the company is in the process of selling two non-strategic assets and the partial sale of other milestones and royalties due to Agenus from its partnered programs. These three sales are expected to close by the end of the first half of 2024. With these planned transactions, Agenus believes it is sufficiently funded through the end of 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Agenus Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.