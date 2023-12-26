What's Driving ArcelorMittal SA's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

ArcelorMittal SA (MT, Financial), a titan in the steel industry, has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, the company's shares are currently trading at $28.69. Over the past week, the stock has seen an impressive 11.59% gain, and over the past three months, it has surged by 14.41%. This growth trajectory is particularly interesting when considering the company's GF Value. Currently, the GF Value stands at $32.22, down from a past GF Value of $35.08. Despite this decrease, ArcelorMittal remains modestly undervalued, both currently and in the past GF Valuation. This suggests that the stock may still have room to grow, aligning with the intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Company Overview

ArcelorMittal SA is a leading steel producer with a diversified product range and a significant presence in Europe and Brazil. The company operates through various segments, with the Europe segment being the most lucrative, offering products like hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, and coated products. These are primarily sold to the automotive, general, and packaging sectors. The company's long products, including sections, wire rods, and rebar, further solidify its market position. Geographically, ArcelorMittal's revenue is predominantly generated from Brazil, indicating a strategic foothold in emerging markets.

Profitability Insights

When it comes to profitability, ArcelorMittal SA holds a Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -23.18%, which, despite being negative, is better than 3.8% of 606 companies in the industry. Its ROE stands at 7.53%, outperforming 55.63% of its peers. The ROA is at 4.32%, and the ROIC is -20.35%, both indicating the company's ability to generate profits relative to its assets and invested capital. Over the past decade, ArcelorMittal has managed to stay profitable for five years, showcasing resilience in a volatile industry.

Growth Trajectory

The Growth Rank for ArcelorMittal is a robust 7/10. The company has demonstrated a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 9.50%, surpassing 44.31% of companies in the sector. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 3.40%, which is better than 34.77% of its competitors. However, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at -3.92%, which, while not as optimistic, still outperforms 33.33% of the industry. This mixed growth outlook suggests that while ArcelorMittal has had a strong historical performance, future revenue growth may face challenges.

Investor Interest

Notable investors have taken an interest in ArcelorMittal, with Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holding 1,030,671 shares, representing a 0.12% share percentage. Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) owns 24,162 shares, and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds a symbolic 42 shares. Although these share percentages are relatively small, the involvement of such prominent investors indicates a level of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Comparing ArcelorMittal to its competitors, we see a significant disparity in market capitalization. Ryoyu Systems Co Ltd (TSE:4685, Financial) has a market cap of $121.069 million, Chori Co Ltd (TSE:8014, Financial) at $452.350 million, and KFC Ltd (TSE:3420, Financial) at $68.843 million. These figures highlight ArcelorMittal's dominant position in the steel industry, with a market cap that vastly exceeds those of its closest competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, ArcelorMittal SA's recent stock performance has been strong, with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company's profitability metrics, while mixed, suggest a competitive edge in the industry. Growth prospects show historical strength, though future revenue projections are more conservative. The investment community's interest, as evidenced by the holdings of notable investors, along with the company's dominant market position when compared to competitors, underscores the potential that ArcelorMittal holds for value investors. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the steel industry, it remains a stock to watch for those seeking opportunities in the sector.

