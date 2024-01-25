On January 25, 2024, Diane Kurtzman, EVP & Chief HR Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

The Travelers Companies Inc is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. The company's diverse portfolio of insurance products and services is designed to provide financial protection against a wide range of risks. With a long-standing history, The Travelers Companies Inc has established itself as a trusted name in the insurance industry, catering to the needs of individuals and businesses alike.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,914 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of The Travelers Companies Inc were trading at $211.02, resulting in a market capitalization of $48,248.326 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.53, which is above the industry median of 11.34 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $211.02 and a GF Value of $212.83, The Travelers Companies Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

