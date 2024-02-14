Plexus Corp Insider Sells Company Shares

Steven Frisch, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,905 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing electronic manufacturing services. The company offers product design, value-added engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket services to companies with mid-to-low volume, higher complexity products. Plexus serves a range of industries including healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and defense/security/aerospace.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,905 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Plexus Corp indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Plexus Corp were trading at $95.84, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.607 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Plexus Corp stands at 21.00, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 21.48 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $95.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $107.10, Plexus Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

