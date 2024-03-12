Paul Gu, the Chief Technology Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), has sold 30,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $25.66 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $769,800.

Upstart Holdings Inc is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. The company's AI lending platform aggregates consumer demand for high-quality loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 217,279 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Paul Gu is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 80 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Upstart Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $25.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.198 billion. This trading price puts the stock below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $33.09, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities at Upstart Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GF Value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While the sale of shares by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company, it does contribute to the overall understanding of insider sentiment and may be considered as one of many factors in investment decision-making processes.

