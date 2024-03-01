President and CEO Richard Paulson executed a sale of 99,844 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI, Financial) on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was reported to have occurred at an average price of $1.18 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $117,816.72.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 144,013 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 28 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $1.18 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $150.738 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.42, with a GF Value of $2.81, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and the company's valuation metrics as part of their investment research and decision-making processes.

