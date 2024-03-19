On March 8, 2024, Executive Director & President Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 3,465 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) is a financial technology company that provides a payment platform enabling users to make online purchases and split the payment over a period of time. The company's platform serves consumers and merchants by offering a payment solution that is interest-free and provides immediate approval decisions.

The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with zero insiders buys recorded. However, there have been 5 insider sells in the same timeframe, suggesting a trend of insider sales.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) were trading at $63.34, giving the company a market cap of $303.684 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 43.00, which is above the industry median of 13.9 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.28, with a GF Value of $49.65, categorizing Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) as Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation metrics. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

