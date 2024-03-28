What's Driving Coherent Corp's Surprising 40% Stock Rally?

55 minutes ago

Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent months. With a current market capitalization of $9.53 billion, the stock is trading at $62.81, reflecting a decrease of 2.85% over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, Coherent Corp's stock has seen a significant gain of 40.31% over the past three months. This impressive surge contrasts with the stock's previous valuation, where it was considered a possible value trap. The current GF Value is $58.63, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued, a more stable outlook compared to the past GF Value of $74.65.

Introduction to Coherent Corp

Coherent Corp operates within the hardware industry, specializing in engineered materials and optoelectronic components. The company's products find applications across various sectors, including industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life sciences. Coherent Corp is structured into two main segments: Photonic Solutions and Compound Semiconductors. The Photonic Solutions Segment capitalizes on II-VI's compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems, while the Compound Semiconductors Segment leads the market in differentiated materials and devices. 1770815392038678528.png

Assessing Coherent Corp's Profitability

Coherent Corp's Profitability Rank stands at a strong 8/10, indicating robust profitability within the company. The Operating Margin is currently at 0.94%, which surpasses 37.35% of companies in the industry. Despite a negative Return on Equity (ROE) of -3.66%, Coherent Corp still performs better than 27.38% of its peers. Similarly, the company's Return on Assets (ROA) of -1.93% outperforms 29.37% of competitors, and its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 0.26% is higher than 36.63% of industry companies. Over the past decade, Coherent Corp has maintained profitability for 8 years, which is commendable compared to 56.26% of companies. 1770815429586087936.png

Growth Prospects of Coherent Corp

The company's Growth Rank is also impressive at 8/10, reflecting strong growth potential. Coherent Corp's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 10.20%, which is better than 68.43% of industry companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 14.20%, outperforming 84.42% of peers. These growth rates demonstrate Coherent Corp's ability to expand its business and increase shareholder value over time. 1770815449899102208.png

Major Shareholders in Coherent Corp

Significant investments by major holders underscore confidence in Coherent Corp's future. Dodge & Cox is the leading shareholder with 18,735,408 shares, representing a 12.34% share percentage. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,931,904 shares, accounting for 1.27% of shares, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also owns 1,929,217 shares, equating to a 1.27% share percentage. These substantial holdings by prominent investors suggest a bullish outlook on the company's trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Coherent Corp holds a strong market position. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI, Financial) has a market cap of $8.62 billion, Cognex Corp (CGNX, Financial) is valued at $7.17 billion, and Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) has a market cap of $6.87 billion. Coherent Corp's higher market capitalization indicates a leading role within the hardware industry and suggests a competitive edge over these companies.

Conclusion

In summary, Coherent Corp's recent stock performance has been a mix of short-term decline and substantial gains over the past three months. The company's current valuation indicates that it is Fairly Valued, with strong profitability and growth prospects. The significant investments by major holders, such as Dodge & Cox, reinforce the positive sentiment surrounding Coherent Corp. Additionally, the company's market position is robust when compared to its closest competitors, further highlighting its potential for continued success in the hardware industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

