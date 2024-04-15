Executive Director & President Paul Paradis has sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) on April 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $67.66 per share, resulting in a total value of $111,309.70. Paul Paradis’s recent sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 10,045 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing a payment platform that facilitates payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The platform allows customers to make purchases and pay for them over time in interest-free installments, enhancing the purchasing power of consumers. Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $67.66 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $406.936 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 57.79, which is above both the industry median of 14.24 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $49.65, Sezzle Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.