Morning Brew: Tech Giants Lead Market Movements Amid Earnings Surprises

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today's stock market is looking up, with futures pointing to a positive opening. Here's a quick breakdown:

  • S&P 500 futures are up by 11 points (0.2% above fair value).
  • Nasdaq 100 futures have increased by 44 points (0.3% above fair value).
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have risen by 86 points (0.2% above fair value).

Big names in tech and semiconductor stocks are mostly on the rise, though Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) has seen a slight drop of more than 1% after its earnings report.

Recent earnings reports have been a mixed bag. Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial), CSX (CSX, Financial), and others have seen their stocks go up thanks to good results. However, the overall market has struggled to maintain its early gains throughout the week.

Today's economic highlights include:

  • Weekly job claims and the Philadelphia Fed survey in the morning.
  • March's existing home sales and leading indicators mid-morning.
  • Weekly natural gas inventory update before lunch.

In company news:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI, Financial) matches earnings per share (EPS) forecasts but falls short on revenue. They expect higher EPS next year.
  • Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial) missed earnings by $1.85, but net interest income is up. They're being acquired by Capital One (COF).
  • CSX (CSX, Financial) slightly beats earnings expectations with steady revenue and volume growth, and they're optimistic despite the Baltimore port closure.
  • Las Vegas Sands (LVS, Financial), Alcoa (AA, Financial), Elevance Health (ELV, Financial), D.R. Horton (DHI, Financial), Alaska Air (ALK, Financial), Comerica (CMA, Financial), KeyCorp (KEY, Financial), Apogee Enterprises (APOG, Financial), Equifax (EFX, Financial), and Synovus (SNV, Financial) all reported various results, with some beating and others missing expectations.

Overnight, global markets showed mixed results:

  • Asia-Pacific markets varied, with Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia seeing gains, while India and South Korea had mixed outcomes.
  • European markets are mostly up, though Germany's DAX lagged due to a significant drop in a biotech stock.

There's talk of potential intervention by Japanese officials in the currency market, and Macau's visitor numbers have surged.

Today's News

In a significant corporate update, Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, signaling a deeper dive into artificial intelligence technology. This move is expected to bolster Microsoft's competitive edge in the cloud computing and AI sectors, potentially reshaping its long-term growth trajectory.

Following a disappointing earnings report, 3M (MMM, Financial) revealed plans to cut about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide. The decision comes as the company aims to adjust its operational structure in response to declining sales, particularly in its consumer-facing businesses, highlighting the challenges faced by traditional manufacturing sectors.

Verizon Communications (VZ, Financial) reported earnings that missed Wall Street estimates, attributing the shortfall to the competitive pressures in the wireless industry. The company also provided a cautious outlook for 2023, reflecting the ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining subscribers amid aggressive pricing and promotions by competitors.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) exceeded analysts' expectations in its latest quarterly earnings report, driven by strong pharmaceutical sales and a rebound in its medical devices segment. The company also issued an optimistic forecast for the year ahead, suggesting resilience in its diverse healthcare portfolio despite broader economic uncertainties.

In the automotive sector, General Motors (GM, Financial) surpassed earnings expectations, buoyed by robust demand for its trucks and SUVs. The company also announced an optimistic sales outlook, signaling confidence in its ability to navigate supply chain disruptions and capitalize on the growing appetite for electric vehicles.

Lockheed Martin (LMT, Financial) delivered a mixed financial report, with earnings topping expectations but revenue falling short. The defense contractor also forecasted lower-than-expected sales for the upcoming year, citing geopolitical tensions and global supply chain issues as potential headwinds for the defense industry.

Amidst a backdrop of regulatory scrutiny, Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) faces a new lawsuit from the Department of Justice and several states, challenging its dominance in the digital advertising market. The legal battle could have far-reaching implications for the tech giant's business model and the broader online advertising landscape.

Union Pacific (UNP, Financial) announced an executive shakeup, with the appointment of a new CEO following pressure from an activist investor. The change at the helm aims to address operational challenges and improve performance, as the company navigates the complexities of the freight and logistics market.

Lastly, in a move that underscores the growing importance of renewable energy, NextEra Energy (NEE, Financial) has made a significant investment in expanding its wind and solar capacity. This strategic direction not only enhances the company's sustainability efforts but also positions it favorably in a market increasingly driven by clean energy initiatives.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.