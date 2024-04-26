On April 26, 2024, Kenneth Krause, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Rollins Inc is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rollins provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia from over 700 locations.

Over the past year, Kenneth Krause has sold a total of 22,000 shares of Rollins Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Rollins Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying, with 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Rollins Inc shares were trading at $45 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $21.700 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.35, which is above both the industry median of 14.98 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $45 and a GF Value of $46.16, Rollins Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.