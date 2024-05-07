Kimberly-Clark Corp Insider Sells Company Shares

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial), a leading global company in the production of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. Jeffrey Melucci, the Chief Business & Transformation Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp, sold 6,390 shares of the company on April 29, 2024. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a price of $135.59 each, which reflects the stock's market performance on the day of the sale. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 13,813 shares sold over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Kimberly-Clark Corp indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded. In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp's shares have a market cap of $45.768 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.99, which is above both the industry median of 18.75 and the company's historical median. The GF Value for Kimberly-Clark Corp is $136.34, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Kimberly-Clark Corp's business includes well-known brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, and Scott, serving consumers in more than 175 countries worldwide. The company's focus on essential products provides a stable demand, which is reflected in its market valuation and performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.