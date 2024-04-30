Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results, Misses Analyst EPS Estimates

Revenue Surpasses Expectations While Earnings Fall Short Amid Rising Interest Costs

Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $7.4 billion, up 1.5% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $7.513 billion.
  • Net Income: Reported at $215.2 million, down from $298.3 million in the previous year, below estimates of $222.53 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $3.21, compared to $4.31 year-over-year, below the estimated $3.35.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 40 basis points sequentially to 16.7%.
  • Retail Automotive Same-Store Sales: Revenue decreased by 1%, with a 4% decline in same-store gross profit.
  • Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Sales: Revenue decreased by 15%, with a 6% decline in same-store gross profit.
  • Cost Management: Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses improved to 70.7% of Gross Profit, better by 30 basis points sequentially.
On April 30, 2024, Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024. The company, a leading global automotive and commercial truck retailer, reported a revenue increase of 1.5% to $7.4 billion, surpassing the analyst's expectation of $7.513 billion. However, earnings per share (EPS) fell to $3.21 from $4.31 in the previous year, missing the estimated $3.35.

1785346152670064640.png

Company Overview

Penske Automotive Group operates across nearly 20 US states and internationally, with approximately 150 US light-vehicle stores including in Puerto Rico, and 189 franchised dealerships overseas. The company is the third-largest US-based dealership group by light-vehicle revenue and primarily deals in luxury and import brands. Penske's Premier Truck Group includes 44 truck dealerships, and it owns 19 CarShop used-vehicle stores in the US and UK.

Financial Performance Insights

The company's net income for Q1 2024 was $215.2 million, a significant decline from $298.3 million year-over-year, primarily due to higher interest expenses and lower equity earnings from Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS). Notably, the retail automotive segment saw a 3% increase in revenue to $6.5 billion, with new and used vehicle units delivered up by 4%. However, same-store gross profit in this segment fell by 4%, with new vehicle profits down by 17%.

The retail commercial truck segment faced challenges, with a 12% decline in unit sales and a 15% drop in same-store revenue, reflecting inventory shortages. Despite these challenges, the segment's gross margin improved by 190 basis points due to a stronger sales mix.

Strategic Developments and Capital Allocation

During the quarter, Penske Automotive continued its expansion, completing the acquisition of Rybrook Group Limited, which is expected to generate approximately $1 billion in annualized revenues. Additionally, the company repurchased 0.2 million shares for about $32.9 million and ended the quarter with $1.7 billion in liquidity. The leverage ratio stood at a healthy 1.1x.

Management Commentary

"Our retail automotive service and parts revenue grew 9% to a quarterly record of $746 million. We are also seeing a recovery in our used vehicle retail operations, with profitability improving sequentially," stated Roger Penske, Chair and CEO of Penske Automotive Group.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, Penske Automotive plans to continue its strategic acquisitions, with pending deals expected to close in Q2 2024. These include acquisitions in Melbourne, Australia, which are anticipated to bring in an additional $140 million in annualized revenues. However, the company remains cautious about the macroeconomic environment, including interest rate fluctuations and inventory availability, which could impact future performance.

For more detailed financial figures and operational insights, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the upcoming earnings call scheduled for April 30, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Penske Automotive Group Inc for further details.

