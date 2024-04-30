Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst Expectations on EPS and Net Income

Detailed Analysis of Financial Results and Business Dynamics

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported GAAP Net Income: $64.3 million for Q1 2024, a decrease from $99.5 million in Q1 2023, falling short of estimates of $102.81 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $5.08 per diluted share, below the estimated $8.35, and down from $7.61 in the previous year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $117.4 million, with adjusted EPS at $9.28, compared to $127.0 million and $9.71 EPS in Q1 2023, respectively.
  • Consumer Loan Volume: Grew by 24.1% in unit volume and 20.2% in dollar volume compared to Q1 2023.
  • Loan Portfolio Performance: Average balance of loan portfolio increased by 11.7% on a GAAP basis and 15.9% on an adjusted basis year-over-year.
  • Cost of Debt: Average cost increased to 7.0% from 4.7%, impacting financial costs due to higher interest rates on new financings.
  • Stock Repurchases: Approximately 728,000 shares repurchased since Q1 2023, reducing outstanding shares by 5.7%.
Article's Main Image

On April 30, 2024, Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through an 8-K filing. The company reported a consolidated net income of $64.3 million, or $5.08 per diluted share, which fell short of the analyst estimates of $8.35 per share and a projected net income of $102.81 million. This represents a significant decrease from the prior year's net income of $99.5 million, or $7.61 per diluted share.

Company Overview

Credit Acceptance Corp is a consumer finance company specializing in automobile loans across the U.S. It partners with automobile dealers to facilitate sales to consumers who might not have access to traditional financing options. The company's revenue primarily comes from finance charges, premiums on reinsurance of vehicle service contracts, and other fees, with financing charges being a significant revenue source.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The first quarter of 2024 saw a decrease in forecasted collection rates, which reduced net cash flows from the loan portfolio by $30.8 million. This downturn is attributed to a decline in Consumer Loan performance and slower net cash flow timing, primarily due to below-average levels of Consumer Loan prepayments. Despite these challenges, the company witnessed growth in Consumer Loan assignment volume and the average balance of its loan portfolio, indicating an expansion in its core business activities.

Strategic Financial Movements

During the quarter, Credit Acceptance also focused on optimizing its capital structure. The company repurchased approximately 728,000 shares, reducing the common shares outstanding by 5.7% compared to the first quarter of 2023. This move reflects a strategy to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's financial stability is underscored by its ability to manage its cost of debt, which increased from 4.7% to 7.0% due to higher interest rates on recent financings and senior notes. The increase in the initial spread on Consumer Loan assignments from 21.0% to 22.0% also highlights a strategic pricing adjustment in response to market conditions.

Analysis of Consumer Loan Performance

Credit Acceptance's detailed monitoring of Consumer Loan collection rates provides insights into its risk management efficacy. Loans from 2018 through 2020 have shown better than expected collection outcomes, whereas loans from other years like 2015, 2016, 2021, and 2022 have underperformed against initial estimates. This variance in performance underscores the challenges in predicting consumer behavior and economic conditions impacting loan repayments.

Conclusion

While Credit Acceptance Corp faced several challenges in the first quarter of 2024, including lower than expected net income and EPS, the company's strategic adjustments and growth in loan volumes reflect its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic financial landscape. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch how these strategies unfold in subsequent quarters, impacting the company's financial health and market position.

For a more detailed breakdown of Credit Acceptance Corp's financial results and strategic initiatives, interested readers can access the full earnings report through the provided link to the SEC filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Credit Acceptance Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.