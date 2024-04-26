On April 26, 2024, Cynthia Egnotovich, a director at Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the total number of shares owned by the insider to 4,000, as the insider had not sold any shares in the past year.

Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) specializes in lightweight structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

The shares were acquired at a price of $64.39 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $257,560. Following this purchase, the market cap of Hexcel Corp stands at $5.34 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 54.88, which is above both the industry median of 35.68 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Hexcel Corp is estimated at $75.54 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

Over the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 3 insider sells at Hexcel Corp. The insider transaction trend shows a balanced activity of buying and selling among the insiders.

This recent acquisition by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the stock's future performance, considering the current valuation metrics and the company's market position.

