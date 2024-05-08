John Hussman's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Super Micro Computer's Significant Reduction

28 minutes ago
Insights from the First Quarter of 2024 13F Filing

Dr. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned economist and fund manager, recently disclosed his first quarter 2024 portfolio adjustments through the latest 13F filing. As president of Hussman Strategic Advisors and the Hussman Investment Trust, he manages funds focusing on U.S. equities and government securities. His investment decisions are deeply rooted in economic theory, emphasizing valuation and market behavior to navigate through different market climates. With a rich academic background and a strategic approach to risk, Dr. Hussman's latest moves provide valuable insights into his current market perspective.

Summary of New Buys

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 57 new stocks in the first quarter of 2024. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial), with 73,500 shares, making up 0.96% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $4.14 million.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial), comprising 31,500 shares or about 0.94% of the portfolio, with a total value of around $4.04 million.
  • F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), holding 21,000 shares, accounting for 0.93% of the portfolio and valued at nearly $3.98 million.

Key Position Increases

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) also significantly increased his stakes in several companies during this period:

  • Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) saw an addition of 37,800 shares, bringing the total to 42,000 shares. This adjustment marks a 900% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.95%, and valued at approximately $4.57 million.
  • Photronics Inc (PLAB, Financial) with an additional 105,000 shares, bringing the total to 126,000. This represents a 500% increase in share count, with a total value of about $3.57 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the first quarter of 2024, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) exited 63 positions entirely, including:

  • Carter's Inc (CRI, Financial), where all 63,000 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.07%.
  • Align Technology Inc (ALGN, Financial), with all 14,700 shares liquidated, resulting in a -0.92% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several holdings, notably:

  • Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI, Financial), where 21,000 shares were sold off, leading to an 83.33% decrease in shares and a -1.36% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $732.72 during the quarter and has seen a return of 28.12% over the past three months and 162.99% year-to-date.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), reduced by 35,700 shares, resulting in a 45.95% reduction and a -1.14% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $144.34 this quarter, with returns of 16.92% over the past three months and 18.39% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 216 stocks. Top holdings were 2.96% in Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD, Financial), 2.83% in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM, Financial), and 1.91% in Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial). The portfolio is well-diversified across all 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Technology, Healthcare, and Consumer Defensive sectors.

This detailed analysis of John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing highlights strategic shifts and provides a glimpse into his investment philosophy and market outlook for the upcoming quarters. Investors and market watchers will find these insights crucial for understanding sector trends and individual stock movements.

