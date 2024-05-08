May Members Engagement Meeting Recap: Stock Events and Estimates

Users can now see certain special events within the interactive chart

Summary
  • The events include stock splits, dividend distributions, insider trades and much more.
GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

To start, he discussed several new features, including the revitalized estimates data and technical data filters within the All-in-One Screener.

Using Brown & Brown (BRO, Financial) and Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) as examples, Tian then went on to show off the new Stock Events feature within the Interactive Chart. The feature allows users to see changes in the share price following events like stock splits, insider trades, dividend distributions and more.

GOOG Data by GuruFocus

Tian also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like how to find low volatility Dividend Aristocrats, analysis of a handful of stocks and even his thoughts on President Joe Biden's capital gains tax increase proposal.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
