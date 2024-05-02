Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Vontier Corp (VNT, Financial) achieved the high end of its core guidance and exceeded profitability targets in Q1 2024, with core sales increasing by 4% and a 130 basis point margin expansion.

Strong performance in the Environmental & Fueling Solutions segment, which saw a 10% core growth driven by new build activity and industry consolidation.

Successful integration and performance of the Invenco business, particularly in payment solutions, contributing positively to the company's results.

Continued strong order momentum across Vontier Corp (VNT)'s portfolio, with a book-to-bill ratio inflecting above 1 earlier than anticipated.

Robust growth in convenience retail and retail fueling markets, supported by Vontier Corp (VNT)'s innovative solutions and strong market positioning.

Negative Points

Deceleration in the car wash solutions market, with DRB experiencing a faster than anticipated slowdown in Q1 2024.

Challenges in scaling new technologies and platforms, such as the iNFX microservices software platform, which require significant investment and development.

Potential risks associated with the heavy reliance on the convenience store and fueling sectors, which could be impacted by market volatility or regulatory changes.

Operational risks related to integrating acquisitions and managing a broad portfolio of solutions across different markets.

Financial pressures from increased competition in key markets, which could impact pricing and margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk about the national electric vehicle infrastructure program, how you see that funding playing out over the next years and how you are positioning to capture a good share of it?

A: Mark D. Morelli, President, CEO & Director of Vontier Corporation, explained that $400 million of the NEVI funding has been awarded so far out of about $7.5 billion. He highlighted that 60% of the awards have gone to convenience store operators, indicating the viability of these stores in a multifuel future. Vontier provides network software to charge point operators, which is a key factor in their ability to capture a significant share of this market. Morelli emphasized the company's strong position with about 60,000 plugs under management, comparable to the number of charge plugs managed by Tesla.

Q: What are your expectations by segment for the second quarter, particularly for Environmental & Fueling and Mobility Tech?

A: Anshooman Aga, Senior VP & CFO of Vontier Corporation, projected that Mobility Tech would see mid-single digits revenue growth year-on-year with a slight decrease in operating profit. For the Environmental & Fueling segment, he expected revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits and a margin expansion of over 50 basis points.

Q: How do you see Invenco's revenue trend through the year, and can you provide an update on the pipeline?

A: Anshooman Aga noted that Invenco's revenue should accelerate starting from Q1, with Q2 expected to be higher and a strong end to the year. The pipeline remains robust, particularly for enterprise productivity solutions and payment security solutions in international markets. He mentioned ongoing pilots with customers for the iNFX system, with expected announcements later in the year.

Q: Could you provide more details on the second quarter's margin expectations, particularly why they seem to be ticking down sequentially?

A: Anshooman Aga clarified that the expected decrease in margins from Q1 to Q2 is due to seasonal factors, including a significant event for Matco which boosts Q1 revenues and margins. He reassured that the overall financial outlook remains consistent with previous guidance, with the first half of the year expected to contribute 48% to 49% of annual revenue and about 45% of annual earnings.

Q: What is driving the share gains in North American Retail Fueling, and is the Invenco acquisition contributing to this success?

A: Mark D. Morelli attributed the success in the Environmental & Fueling Solutions (EFS) segment to strong execution and the ongoing build-out by convenience store operators. He highlighted the integration of solutions like enterprise productivity and payment solutions from Invenco by GVR, which enhance site management and consumer engagement, thereby supporting share gains in this segment.

Q: How do you expect the organic growth rates for Mobility Technologies and Environmental & Fueling Solutions to trend for the rest of the year?

A: Anshooman Aga forecasted mid-single digit growth for Mobility Technologies, driven by strong demand in the convenience store market and growth in alternative energy solutions. For the Environmental & Fueling Solutions, he anticipated mid-single digit growth, supported by strong build-out activities, aftermarket parts growth, and environmental solutions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.