Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Expectations Despite Continued Losses

Analyst Projections vs. Actual Performance: A Detailed Review

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $128 million for Q1 2024, marking a 24% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $124.87 million.
  • Net Loss: Stood at $(64.6) million, showing improvement from $(129.3) million in the prior year's quarter, but fell short of the estimated $(33.39) million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $(0.74), which did not meet the estimated $(0.39).
  • Transaction Volume: Loan originations totaled $1.1 billion, up 13% from the previous year, with a conversion rate improvement from 8% to 14%.
  • Contribution Profit: Increased to $81.1 million, up 20% year-over-year, with a contribution margin improving to 59%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $(20.3) million from $(31.1) million in the same quarter of the prior year, reflecting better operational efficiency.
  • Financial Outlook: Expects revenue of approximately $125 million and a net loss of approximately $(75) million for Q2 2024.
On May 7, 2024, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), a leader in the AI lending marketplace, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which concluded on March 31, 2024. The company announced these results in its 8-K filing. Upstart's platform, known for integrating artificial intelligence with lending services, provides a range of credit solutions including personal, automotive, and small-dollar loans.

Financial Performance Overview

Upstart reported a revenue of $128 million for Q1 2024, marking a 24% increase year-over-year, and surpassing the estimated revenue of $124.87 million. This growth is notable, especially considering the sequential 9% decline from the previous quarter. The total fee revenue reached $138 million, up 18% from the first quarter of 2023.

Despite the revenue growth, Upstart experienced a significant net loss of $64.6 million, which is an improvement from the $129.3 million loss reported in the same quarter the previous year. This loss translates to a GAAP diluted earnings per share of -$0.74, underperforming against the analyst's expectation of -$0.39 per share.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

The company saw a 13% increase in loan origination volume, totaling $1.1 billion, and a notable improvement in the conversion rate from 8% to 14% year-over-year. Upstart anticipates a return to sequential revenue growth and positive EBITDA by the end of 2024, despite the challenging credit environment.

For the upcoming second quarter, Upstart projects revenues to hover around $125 million with a contribution margin of approximately 56%. The anticipated net loss is expected to deepen to about $75 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Position

CEO Dave Girouard emphasized the company's focus on enhancing efficiency and financial performance through responsible investments. Upstart's strategic efforts are geared towards leveraging its advanced AI capabilities to improve lending decisions, thereby fostering inclusivity and expanding its market reach.

The company's robust AI platform has enabled it to maintain a competitive edge by approving a significant percentage of borrowers instantly, which is critical in today's fast-paced financial landscape.

Analysis of Financial Health

Upstart's balance sheet reflects a decrease in cash from $368.4 million at the end of 2023 to $300.5 million by March 2024. The total assets also saw a reduction from $2.017 billion to $1.928 billion in the same period. These changes highlight the ongoing investments and adjustments in strategy in response to external economic pressures.

The company's ability to manage its operational costs and improve its contribution margin, which stands at 59%, up from 58% in the prior year, suggests a disciplined approach to growth and scalability.

Conclusion

While Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) faces challenges with its bottom line, its revenue growth and strategic positioning in the AI lending market demonstrate potential for recovery and profitability. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as the company progresses towards its financial goals in the challenging economic climate of 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Upstart Holdings Inc for further details.

