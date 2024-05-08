On May 8, 2024, Steven Frisch, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), sold 5,854 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing electronic manufacturing services to companies across various industries, including healthcare, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors. The company offers product design, manufacturing, supply chain solutions, and aftermarket services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,759 shares of Plexus Corp and has not made any purchases. The company has observed a trend of insider sales with 27 transactions recorded over the past year and no insider buys.

Shares of Plexus Corp were trading at $106.55 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.57, which is above both the industry median of 23.99 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $100.67, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.