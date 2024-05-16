First Eagle Investment's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Closer Look at Meta Platforms Inc

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights into First Eagle's Latest 13F Filing and Its Impact on Portfolio Dynamics

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), with its rich heritage dating back to 1864, stands as a beacon of value-oriented investment philosophy. As an independent investment management firm, First Eagle is committed to preserving capital through absolute long-term performance, employing rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis to minimize risk. Their strategy is deeply rooted in acquiring securities whose intrinsic value and long-term potential significantly outweigh the perceived market risks. This approach is evident in their latest 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024, which reveals significant transactions including new buys, position increases, and notable reductions.

1788584846822633472.png

Summary of New Buys

During the first quarter of 2024, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding 23 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Gold Fields Ltd (GFI, Financial), purchasing 5,369,818 shares, making up 0.19% of the portfolio, valued at $85.33 million.
  • Kinross Gold Corp (KGC, Financial), with 3,900,000 shares, representing about 0.05% of the portfolio, totaling $23.91 million.
  • Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC, Financial), acquiring 421,692 shares, which account for 0.02% of the portfolio, valued at $7.91 million.

Key Position Increases

First Eagle also strategically increased its stakes in 256 stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD, Financial), adding 14,138,639 shares, bringing the total to 58,820,050 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 31.64%, impacting the portfolio by 0.53%, with a total value of $978.77 million.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW, Financial), with an additional 2,003,158 shares, bringing the total to 11,486,055 shares. This represents a 21.12% increase in share count, valued at $874.55 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) exited 31 holdings in the first quarter of 2024, including:

  • S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial), selling all 27,500 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.03%.
  • QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL, Financial), liquidating all 195,936 shares, also resulting in a -0.03% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 102 stocks, with significant cuts in:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), reducing holdings by 2,054,359 shares, a -36.63% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.73%. The stock traded at an average price of $446.07 during the quarter, returning 0.86% over the past three months and 33.39% year-to-date.
  • Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), cutting 4,321,271 shares, a -23.33% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -1.09%. The stock's average trading price was $114.46 during the quarter, with returns of 0.70% over the past three months and 11.84% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 403 stocks. The top holdings were 4.05% in Oracle Corp (ORCL), 3.92% in Meta Platforms Inc (META), 3.51% in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO, Financial), 3.49% in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial), and 3.41% in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, including Technology, Energy, Basic Materials, and others, reflecting a diverse and strategic allocation.

1788584891873652736.png

1788584919451201536.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.