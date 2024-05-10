On May 10, 2024, Doug Cunningham, President, EMEA at Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial), executed a sale of 3,833 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,873 shares and has not made any purchases.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial), known for its global presence in the personal care sector, manufactures products primarily in the areas of adult care, baby and child care, family care, and feminine care. The company operates under well-known brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, and Scott.

On the date of the sale, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp were priced at $136.82, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $46.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.15, above both the industry median of 18.865 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corp, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $136.03. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for Kimberly-Clark Corp, there has been a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

The recent sale by the insider might draw attention from investors, considering the company's valuation metrics and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

