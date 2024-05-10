On May 10, 2024, James White, Director at The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

The Simply Good Foods Co, known for its nutritional snacking and meal replacement products, has a market cap of approximately $3.77 billion. The shares were sold at a price of $38.17 each.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen more insider selling than buying, with 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy in the last year.

The price-earnings ratio of The Simply Good Foods Co stands at 27.04, which is above the industry median of 18.865. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $40.95, suggesting that it is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

