On May 9, 2024, Brenna Preisser, Executive Vice President & President of Business Acceleration at Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial), sold 1,225 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,534 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products. The company's portfolio includes marine engines, boat manufacturing, and parts and accessories for the marine industry.

On the date of the sale, shares of Brunswick Corp were priced at $82.09, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.63 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.50, which is below both the industry median of 16.88 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Brunswick Corp is estimated at $82.32 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider transaction history for Brunswick Corp shows no insider purchases in the past year, with 11 insider sales recorded during the same period.

This sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

