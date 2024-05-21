Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), a company specializing in electronic manufacturing services, recently saw a significant transaction from one of its top executives. Steven Frisch, the President & Chief Strategy Officer, sold 6,805 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 19,564 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend within Plexus Corp, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Plexus Corp shares were priced at $107.25, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Plexus Corp stands at 29.62, which is above both the industry median of 23.875 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Plexus Corp is estimated at $100.64, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Plexus Corp's current financial landscape and insider sentiment. For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

