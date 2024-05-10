On May 10, 2024, Munish Pahwa, the Chief Risk Officer of SLM Corp (SLM, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

SLM Corp, commonly known as Sallie Mae, operates as a consumer banking company specializing in education loans and related services. The company primarily focuses on originating, servicing, and collecting private education loans.

The shares were sold at a price of $21.95 each, totaling $109,750. This sale has adjusted the insider's holdings to a lower number of shares in the company, reflecting a significant transaction in terms of personal holdings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale follows a trend observed within SLM Corp, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. In the past year, there have been six insider sales and no insider buys.

The stock of SLM Corp was trading at $21.95 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 6.67, which is lower than both the industry median of 14.53 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for SLM Corp is $21.93 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the actions of key executives within SLM Corp and could reflect their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.