Mason Hawkins' Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Closer Look at PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights into Southeastern Asset Management's Latest 13F Filing

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned Chairman and CEO of Southeastern Asset Management since 1975, continues to make calculated investment moves in the first quarter of 2024. A graduate with a B.A. in Finance from the University of Florida and an M.B.A. from the University of Georgia, Hawkins is a staunch value investor. His investment philosophy revolves around acquiring stakes in businesses that are not only understandable and have strong balance sheets but are also managed by capable individuals and are trading at prices well below their intrinsic values. Typically, his target investment threshold is companies trading at 60% or less of their intrinsic value, determined through detailed asset and cash flow analyses.

1790849775361486848.png

Summary of New Buys

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 1 stock to his portfolio this quarter:

  • The most significant addition was PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH, Financial), with 872,121 shares, accounting for 1.58% of the portfolio and a total value of $41.01 million.

Key Position Increases

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) also increased stakes in a total of 9 stocks, among them:

  • The most notable increase was in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial), with an additional 878,209 shares, bringing the total to 894,657 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 5,339.31% increase in share count, a 2.26% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $59.93 million.
  • The second largest increase was in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI, Financial), with an additional 3,296,726 shares, bringing the total to 7,486,721. This adjustment represents a significant 78.68% increase in share count, with a total value of $97.03 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 3 holdings in the first quarter of 2024, as detailed below:

Key Position Reductions

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) also reduced positions in 19 stocks. The most significant changes include:

  • Reduced PVH Corp (PVH, Financial) by 436,135 shares, resulting in a -58.08% decrease in shares and a -2.05% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $127.98 during the quarter and has returned -8.90% over the past 3 months and -4.45% year-to-date.
  • Reduced Hyatt Hotels Corp (H, Financial) by 357,676 shares, resulting in a -44.71% reduction in shares and a -1.79% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $140.84 during the quarter and has returned 11.02% over the past 3 months and 14.36% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the first quarter of 2024, Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 43 stocks, with top holdings including 8.25% in CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial), 6.5% in Mattel Inc (MAT, Financial), 6.04% in FedEx Corp (FDX, Financial), 5.39% in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG, Financial), and 5.31% in IAC Inc (IAC, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 9 of all the 11 industries: Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Energy, Real Estate, Healthcare, and Technology.

1790849826632658944.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.