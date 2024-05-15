Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS, Financial) has signed a definitive commercial agreement with AT&T through 2030, marking a major milestone in commercial partnerships.

The company is on target for the July or August delivery of its 5 Block 1 satellites, aligning with their updated schedule and commercial operation plans.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has successfully reduced non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses by $7.5 million from the previous quarter, reflecting effective cost management.

The company has established its first government contract, generating its first commercial revenue, which lays a foundation for future government agreements.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) ended the first quarter with $212.4 million in cash, maintaining a strong liquidity position to support operations for at least the next 12 months.

Negative Points

The launch timing of Block 1 satellites is subject to many factors outside of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)'s control, introducing potential delays and uncertainties.

Despite progress, the company is still in the early stages of developing a financing package from quasi-government sources, with no assurance of successful funding.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is dependent on regulatory approvals such as FCC market access, which is critical yet uncertain and can impact operational plans.

The company's revenue generation from the first 5 satellites is not the primary focus, which may imply limited financial impact in the near term from these launches.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) faces challenges in scaling up operations and managing the integration of technology and regulatory compliance across multiple markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What milestones should investors look out for in 2024?

A: Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO, highlighted the launch and successful operation of Block 1 satellites, market access and regulatory approval in the U.S., additional commercial agreements with MNO partners, and progress on government programs as key milestones.

Q: Is FCC approval required for definitive agreements with AT&T, FirstNet, or other MNOs?

A: Abel Avellan clarified that FCC approval is not a requirement for commercial agreements, as evidenced by the recent agreement with AT&T. He emphasized ongoing collaboration with regulatory bodies to ensure the technology is ready for commercial use.

Q: Is AST SpaceMobile focusing on fundraising from past partners or new partners?

A: Sean Wallace, CFO, stated that while they value the repeated investments from partners like Vodafone and AT&T, they are also exploring operational agreements with new partners to include prepayments, crucial for network build-out.

Q: Can you provide details on how the first 5 BlueWalker satellites will be deployed?

A: Abel Avellan explained that the satellites would initially be deployed in a configuration that prioritizes coverage in the United States, with adjustments made over time to enhance global coverage.

Q: What are the key elements of the definitive agreement with AT&T?

A: Abel Avellan described the agreement as a long-term commitment through 2030, focusing on a revenue share model and including prepayments. The agreement aims to provide seamless broadband experience across North America without requiring special devices or packages from users.

Q: When will the services be commercially available?

A: Sean Wallace indicated that while a specific timeline wasn't set, the launch of the five commercial satellites would mark the beginning of service offerings, with revenue generation expected as more satellites are launched and additional agreements are signed.

