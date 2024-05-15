Director Matthew Appel Sells 26,490 Shares of EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

On May 15, 2024, Director Matthew Appel of EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial) executed a significant stock transaction, selling 26,490 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

EZCORP Inc operates as a provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. This business model involves lending money on the collateral of personal property and retailing previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures.

The shares were sold at a price of $10.32 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of approximately $273,388.80. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,490 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year at EZCORP Inc, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells.

The stock of EZCORP Inc currently holds a market cap of approximately $562.061 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.56, which is below both the industry median of 14.47 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for EZCORP Inc is $8.39 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

