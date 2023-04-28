Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Asset Fund 1st-Quarter Letter: A Recap

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The fund gained 6.71%.
Article's Main Image

COMPARATIVE RESULTS

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

Total Net Assets: $1.7 Billion
NAV (Class I): $51.54
Turnover: (a) 4%
Inception Date: 03/03/86
Expense Ratio: (b) 1.10%
  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
  • As of the current prospectus dated April 28, 2023.
SHARE CLASS (c) SYMBOL
Class AAA: GABAX
Class A: GATAX
Class I: GABIX
  • Another class of shares is available.

Average Annual Returns through March 31, 2024 (a)

Total returns and average annual returns reflect changes in share price, reinvestment of distributions, and are net of expenses.

Performance returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized.

Gabelli Asset Fund QTR 1 Year 5 Year 10 Year 15 Year Since Inception
(03/03/86)
Class I (GABIX) (b) 6.71% 12.98% 9.15% 7.78% 12.73% 11.36%
S&P 500 Index (c) 10.56 29.88 15.05 12.96 15.63 11.01

INVESTMENT SCORECARD

Top contributors during the first quarter included Caterpillar (CAT, Financial) (2.0% of net assets as of March 31, 2024) (+25%), which reported significantly higher profitability in Q4 2023 due to strong demand and price realization. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) (2.3%) (+17%) shares rose on the strength of its industrial businesses and as the company grows its cash hoard, some of which it continues to use for share repurchases. AMETEK (AME, Financial) (3.2%) (+11%) shares gained on strong results led by its Aerospace & Defense and Materials Analysis divisions, and noted it has a robust acquisition pipeline. American Express (AXP, Financial) (1.6%) (+22%) shares rose as it is benefiting from the continued resilience in consumer spending in the U.S. and globally. Finally, shares of waste collection leader Republic Services (RSG, Financial) (1.9%) (+16%) increased as it again delivered strong top and bottom line growth driven by strong pricing.

Detractors included Brown-Forman (BF.B, Financial) (2.1%) (-11%), owner of Jack Daniel's and other leading distilled spirits brands, as it continues to navigate through normalization of the U.S. market and a reduction in distributor inventories. Sony Group (SONY, Financial) (2.0%) (-9%) cut its forecast for PlayStation 5 unit sales this year to 21 million units (from 25 million) and will not release any new major franchise titles this year. Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) (0.5%) (-23%) shares fell as TV revenue declined due to the impact of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though revenues increased and losses significantly decreased in its direct-to-consumer segment. Newmont Corporation (NEM, Financial) (0.8%) (-13%) declined as the market continues to digest its recently closed acquisition of large Australian miner Newcrest Mining. Although 2024 guidance for production and costs was below market expectations, the company is using this year to examine Newcrest and ensure Newmont optimizes its operations. Finally, Tokyo-based Nissin Foods (0.4%) (-20%) shares fell amid lower profitability in its Americas segment and a decline in revenue in China.

LET'S TALK STOCKS

Catalent Inc. (CTLT, Financial) (0.1% of net assets as of March 31, 2024) (CTLT – $56.45 – NYSE) is a leading contract drug manufacturer in the healthcare industry across both oral formulations and biotechnology drugs. They are helping to manufacture the new class of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss, which is major growth driver for the industry. On February 5, 2024, Catalent agreed to be acquired by Novo Nordisk and its holding company for $63.50 per share or $16.5 billion. This deal should not have any antitrust issues and is expected to close later in 2024.

FTAI Aviation (FTAI, Financial) (0.2%) (FTAI – $67.30 – NYSE) owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. The Company's segments include Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. The Aerospace Products segment develops and manufactures through a joint venture, and repairs and sells, through arrangements, aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. During the first quarter of 2024, the company rapidly grew its Aerospace Products EBITDA to $70m, up from $27.4m in the same period last year. We think the continued demand for a low cost engine repair solution will allow FTAI to take market share and grow earnings.

When discussing specific stocks in the portfolios of the Funds, favorable earnings prospects do not necessarily translate into higher stock prices, but they do express a positive trend that we believe will develop over time. Individual securities mentioned are not necessarily representative of a Fund's entire portfolio. For the holdings discussed, the percentage of the Fund's net assets and their share prices stated in U.S. dollar equivalent terms are presented as of March 31, 2024.

Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment returns and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. When shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Visit www.gabelli.com for performance information as of the most recent month end.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.