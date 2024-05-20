On May 20, 2024, Scott Darling, the Chief Legal Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial), sold 4,383 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,934 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the company's network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners.

On the date of the sale, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc were priced at $25.62. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $2.14 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 79 insider sells at Upstart Holdings Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Considering the current stock valuation metrics, Upstart Holdings Inc shows a GF Value of $27.95, suggesting some potential for price increase if the market adjusts to the GF Value estimate.

This insider sale event and the ongoing valuation assessments provide critical data points for investors monitoring Upstart Holdings Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

