  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1286) 

US Indexes Continue Gains, Closing Higher Tuesday

S&P 500 closes at new record high of 3,192.52

December 17, 2019 | About: GS +0% JNJ +0% AXP +0% HD +0% CSCO +0% DOW +0% BA +0%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,267.16 on Tuesday with a gain of 31.27 points or 0.11%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,192.52 for a gain of 1.07 points or 0.03%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,823.36 for a gain of 9.13 points or 0.10%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 12.31 for a gain of 0.17 points or 1.40%.

Tuesday’s market movers

U.S. indexes continued their gains Tuesday with another day of closing highs. Investors are watching stock results through the end of the year, with momentum potentially helping all three major indexes to post record annual gains for 2019.

In the S&P 500, the consumer discretionary and financial sectors led gains. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led gains:

In the Dow Jones, Boeing (NYSE:BA) was also on watch on Tuesday with the stock falling 0.015% after the company announced it would halt 737 MAX production.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

  • Building permits increased 1.4% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.482 million and housing starts increased 3.2% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.365 million.
  • The Federal Reserve released its Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report. In November, industrial production increased 1.1% following a decrease of 0.9%. Year over year, industrial production decreased 0.8%. Manufacturing production increased 1.1% in November following a decrease of 0.7%. Year over year, manufacturing production decreased 0.8%. Capacity utilization increased to 77.3% in November from 76.6%.
  • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 7.267 million in October.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,657.37 for a gain of 7.43 points or 0.45%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,015.72 for a gain of 7.79 points or 0.77%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,572.51 for a gain of 35.20 points or 0.33%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,931.60 for a gain of 64.59 points or 0.65%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,045.09 for a gain of 6.63 points or 0.33%; the S&P 100 at 1,425.14 for a gain of 1.29 points or 0.091%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,575.70 for a gain of 5.37 points or 0.063%; the Russell 3000 at 1,870.48 for a gain of 1.17 points or 0.062%; the Russell 1000 at 1,763.06 for a gain of 0.61 points or 0.035%; the Wilshire 5000 at 32,619.03 for a gain of 22.62 points or 0.069%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 750.57 for a gain of 1.85 points or 0.25%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */