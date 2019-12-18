6 Predictable Guru Stocks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and a wide margin of safety.

Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous Inc. (NATH) has a business predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 18.54% margin of safety at an average price of $70 per share.

The American fast food franchise has a market cap of $293.78 million and an enterprise value of $368.36 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 6.10% and its earnings per share have increased 3.50%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 11.77% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.79. The share price has been as high as $82.18 and as low as $62.20 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 14.94% below its 52-week high and 12.38% above its 52-week low.

With 6.06% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors with 5.86%

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. (MIXT) has a 3-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 7.20% margin of safety at an average price of $12.64 per share.

The company, which supplies fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has a market cap of $271.22 million and an enterprise value of $262.09 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 17% and its earnings per share have grown 12.70%.

The stock has fallen 20.93% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.28. The share price has been as high as $20.07 and as low as $11.96 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 38.95% below its 52-week high and 2.42% above its 52-week low.

With 3.27% of outstanding shares, Simons’ Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO LLC with 0.08%.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 4.55% margin of safety at an average price of $10.56 per share.

The IT staffing services provider has a $117.18 million market cap and an enterprise value of $147.43 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 5.20% and its earnings per share have fallen 1.10%.

The price has climbed 67% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.67. The price has been as high as $10.67 and as low as $4.51 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 0.75% below its 52-week high and 134.89% above its 52-week low.

With 0.46% of outstanding shares, Simons is the company's most notable shareholder.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) has a business predictability rank of 4 stars.

The company, which provides information technology services, has a market cap of $79.38 million and an enterprise value of $91.59 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has fallen 1.40%.

Shares have risen 30.12% over the past 12 months. The stock is currently trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.19. The share price has been as high as $6.23 and as low as $3.85 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 13.32% below its 52-week high and 40.26% above its 52-week low.

With 6.90% of outstanding shares, Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and Gabelli with 0.13%.

Flanigan'S Enterprises

Flanigan'S Enterprises Inc. (BDL) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 30.36% margin of safety at an average price of $22.94 per share.

The company, which operates in the restaurants industry, has a $42.64 million market cap and an enterprise value of $52.02 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 6.40% and its earnings per share have increased 9.80%.

Shares have declined 9.31% over the past year. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.14. The price has been as high as $26.50 and as low as $20.41 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 13.42% below its 52-week high and 12.40% above its 52-week low.

With 3.01% of outstanding shares, Simons is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. (JCTCF) has a 3.5 star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 22.72% margin of safety at an average price of $7.96 per share.

The company, which distributes wood products, has a market cap of $31.61 million and an enterprise value of $21.96 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 9.90% and its earnings per share have increased 14.0%.

Shares have risen 6.56% over the past 12 months. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.55. The share price has been as high as $9.32 and as low as $6.23 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 14.60% below its 52-week high and 27.75% above its 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: