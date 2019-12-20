6 Guru Stocks Expanding Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, the following companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities. Since the book value per share may not reflect the company’s true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas. All statistics in this article are as of the date of writing, Dec. 20, 2019.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

The book value per share of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) has grown 6.40% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio is 0.52 and the price-tangible book value is 0.82.

The company, which is a provider of payment solutions and financial technologies, has a market cap of $218 million and an enterprise value of 266.88 million.

The share price has been as high as $5.31 and as low as $2.78 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 30.32% below its 52-week high and 33.09% above its 52-week low.

With 5.28% of outstanding shares, Charles de Vaulx (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by IVA International Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.36% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 1.13%.

Superior Group Of Companies

Superior Group Of Companies Inc.'s (SGC) book value per share has grown 7.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.29 and the price-tangible book value is 3.54.

The company, which manufactures uniforms to major domestic retailers and other service industries, has a market cap of $200.77 million and an enterprise value of $317.01 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 48% margin of safety at $13.16. The share price has been as high as $19.0 and as low as $12.78 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 30.74% below its 52-week high and 2.97% above its 52-week low.

With 1.46% of outstanding shares, Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.'s (PHX) book value per share has grown 7.80% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.49 and the price-tangible book value is 1.37.

The oil and gas exploration and production company has a market cap of $186.11 million and an enterprise value of $226.08 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 11% at $11.39. The share price has been as high as $16.97 and as low as $10.58 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 32.88% below its 52-week high and 7.66% above its 52-week low.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The book value per share of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) has grown 5.80% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price to tangible book value are both 1.39.

The bank has a market cap of $184.99 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with an 5% margin of safety at $31.29. The share price has been as high as $34.32 and as low as $20.03 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 8.83% below its 52-week high and 56.22% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.88.

With 0.94% of outstanding shares, Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp's (OVLY) book value per share has grown 7.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.46 and the price-tangible book value is 1.51.

The bank has a market cap of $159.70 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 50% margin of safety at $19.45. The share price has been as high as $19.94 and as low as $15.60 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 2.46% below its 52-week high and 24.68% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.79.

China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Inc.'s (CAAS) book value per share has grown 150% over the past decade. It has a price-book ratio of 0.37, and a price-tangible book value is 0.39.

The company which provides power steering systems and components to China automotive industry, has a market cap of $110.24 million and an enterprise value of $171.07 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 92% at $3.51. The share price has been as high as $5.0 and as low as $1.70 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 29.80% below its 52-week high and 106.47% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 20.66.

Simons is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.11% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

