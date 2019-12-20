US Indexes Close Higher Friday and for the Dec. 20 Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,455.09 on Friday with a gain of 78.13 points or 0.28%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,221.22 for a gain of 15.85 points or 0.49%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,924.96 for a gain of 37.74 points or 0.42%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 12.45 for a loss of 0.050 points or -0.40%.

For the week, the Nasdaq gained 2.2%, the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and the Dow Jones gained 1.1%. For the year, the Nasdaq has gained 33.89%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 28.33% and the Dow Jones is up 21.88%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. indexes reported another day of closing highs Friday. All three major indexes were also higher for the week. Last week’s China trade truce has helped spur an end of year rally. Steady gross domestic product growth along with strong personal income and spending data released Friday also helped to support a positive economic outlook.

In other news:

The U.K. Parliament voted to support a Brexit deal presented by Boris Johnson, which targets a European Union departure of Jan. 31.

GDP increased 2.1% in the third quarter.

Corporate profits increased 0.6% in the third quarter.

Personal income increased 0.5% in November and personal spending increased 0.4%.

The PCE Price Index reported a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy reported a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 99.3 from 96.8

The Baker Hughes North American oil rig count increased to 962 from 952.

In the S&P 500, energy and consumer staples led gains. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led gains:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,672.53 for a gain of 5.43 points or 0.33%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,022.88 for a gain of 0.44 points or 0.043%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,689.76 for a gain of 45.46 points or 0.43%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,003.09 for a gain of 13.31 points or 0.13%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,065.61 for a gain of 11.30 points or 0.55%; the S&P 100 at 1,435.65 for a gain of 5.74 points or 0.40%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,678.49 for a gain of 37.20 points or 0.43%; the Russell 3000 at 1,887.82 for a gain of 9.17 points or 0.49%; the Russell 1000 at 1,779.49 for a gain of 8.89 points or 0.50%; the Wilshire 5000 at 32,916.03 for a gain of 155.63 points or 0.48%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 757.02 for a gain of 4.88 points or 0.65%.

