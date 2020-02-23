Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Feb. 21

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) and HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) have reached their three-year lows.

Carnival declined to $41.69

The price of Carnival shares declined to $41.69 on Feb. 21, which is only 4.2% above the three-year low of $39.92.

Carnival is a British-American cruise operator and currently the world’s largest travel leisure company. The company has a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across 10 cruise line brands. It is the only company in the world to be listed on both the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 indexes.

Carnival has a market cap of $29.61 billion; its shares were traded around $41.69 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.79%. The forward dividend yield is 4.71%. Carnival had an annual average earnings growth of 6.50% over the past 10 years.

On Feb. 20, Carnival announced the company has signed a five-year agreement with the city of Norfolk to operate seasonal cruises from the Half Moone Cruise Center through 2025. As per the agreement, the city of Norfolk has agreed to make investments at the Half Moone Cruise Center to accommodate larger vessels and provide an upgraded guest experience, including a new boarding bridge.

Exxon Mobil declined to $59.13

The price of Exxon Mobil shares declined to $59.13 on Feb. 21, which is only 0.6% above the three-year low of $58.79.

Exxon Mobil is an international oil and gas corporation. The company is the largest direct descendant of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company and was ranked second in the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue in 2018.

The oil giant has a market cap of $250.36 billion; its shares were traded around $59.13 with a price-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.90%. The forward dividend yield is 5.81%.

On Feb. 14, Exxon Mobil announced the board of directors elected Stephen Littleton as vice president of investor relations and corporate secretary, effective March 15. The current vice president of investor relations and corporate secretary, Neil Hansen, has been appointed vice president of fuels for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Littleton has held a variety of financial advisor and management roles, including upstream capital budget advisor, and is currently the vice president of downstream business services and controller.

3M declined to $156.93

The price of 3M shares declined to $156.93 on Feb. 21, which is only 4% above the three-year low of $150.58.

3M is an American conglomerate corporation with operations in the fields of industry, worker safety, health care and consumer goods. The company produces a variety of products, including adhesives, abrasives, passive fire protection, window films and dental and orthodontic products. The company is a DJIA component and a component of the S&P 100.

3M has a market cap of $90.33 billion; its shares were traded around $156.93 with a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.68%. The forward dividend yield is 3.71%. 3M had an annual average earnings growth of 5.30% over the past 10 years.

On Feb. 20, 3M announced it has reached an agreement to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the environment in Michigan’s Plainfield and Algoma Townships. The agreement will resolve legal claims between the two companies and is related to the lawsuit between Wolverine Worldwide and 3M. Under the settlement, 3M will make a fixed financial contribution of $55 million to support Wolverine’s past and ongoing efforts to address PFAS remediation under Wolverine’s Consent Decree with the State of Michigan.

HSBC Holdings declined to $36.46

The price of HSBC Holdings shares declined to $36.46 on Feb. 21, which is only 3% above the three-year low of $35.36.

HSBC Holdings is a British financial services holding company. As of December 2018, it is the largest bank in Europe with total assets of $2.558 trillion. The company has around 3,900 offices in 67 countries and around 38 million customers. The company is also a component of the FTSE 100.

HSBC Holdings has a market cap of $147.11 billion; its shares were traded around $36.46 with a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7%. The forward dividend yield is 7.05%.

On Feb. 5, HSBC Holdings announced changes to its senior management team. Stephen Moss was appointed regional chief executive, responsible for Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Canada. Moss will oversee the company’s activities in the above regions, including defining and overseeing the implementation of plans and priorities in the region to support the group’s strategy. Moss is currently group head of strategy and planning and chief of staff to the group chief executive, and the appointment will be effective March 1.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

