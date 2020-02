Yacktman Fund Comments on State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT ) rebounded more than 30% during the fourth quarter, significantly outperforming the already strong financial services sector. Earlier in the year, the shares had declined in what we thought was an over-reaction to near-term earnings pressures. The stock remains inexpensive, selling at about 12x 2020 earnings.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg