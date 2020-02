Yacktman Fund Comments on Cisco

Cisco’s ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) shares were weaker during the quarter due in part to weaker earnings results and lower earnings guidance. While the company faces greater challenges to long-term growth than less established, more exciting growth stories, the stock trades at a significantly more attractive valuation than most of its technology peers.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg